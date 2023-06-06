ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategic partnership agreement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 6 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Institute of Applied Technology (IAT), affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET).

The agreement aims to improve the cooperation between the two sides in humanitarian and national social services of mutual interest to achieve their strategic objectives.

The agreement was signed by Ahmad Abdulmanan Al Awar, Managing Director of IAT, and Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sector at the ERC.

The signing ceremony took place at the IAT in Mohamed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Ali, Director of Partnership and Student Services at IAT, and several officials.

Al Awar said that the agreement includes the establishment of the "Collegial Aoun Club" at the Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS) and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, as well as the "Red Crescent Club" at IAT high schools.

The agreement enables members of these institutions to participate in the Aoun Award for Community Service and volunteer in programmes sponsored by the ERC, he added.

Additionally, it also aims to provide financial assistance or scholarships to students at FCHS or Abu Dhabi Polytechnic who are unable to pay their tuition fees, in accordance with the ERC's policies, standards and regulations.

Al Mansouri explained that the agreement focuses on the collaboration between the two parties in organising training courses, providing consultations for cases nominated by the ERC, and implementing fundraising campaigns and support projects, in cooperation with partners and institutions of the IAT.

The agreement also involves placing modern donation collection boxes and QR code stickers for the ERC in the facilities of the IAT and its affiliated institutions in line with its policies and standards. (ANI/WAM)

