Essar Ports Paradip Terminal delivers record throughput and operational excellence paving way for 'Atmanirbhar' Bharat

Mumbai, May 26 Essar Ports Paradip Terminal has recorded 0.8 million metric ton (MMT) of cargo handling for April 2022 that is, a run rate of 9.5 MMT for FY 2022-23 suggesting a growth of 40 per cent on an annualised basis.

The terminal has also handled a record cargo of 6.8 MMT during the financial year 2021-22, making it the highest annual cargo handled since its commissioning.

The buoyancy in throughput is a mirror of spur in the economy and excellence in operations of Paradip Terminal.

It also recorded the highest load rate of 70,000 tonne in a day with an average berth turnaround time score of 1.23 days per vessel.

The average throughput in FY 2021-22 stood at 49,500 tonne per day. The terminal has handled 33 MMT of cargo and catered to 556 vessels since its commissioning.

Rajiv Agarwal, Operating Partner (Infrastructure), Essar, and Managing Director, Essar Ports, said, "I congratulate the team at Paradip Terminal for achieving the best cargo throughput in spite of the difficult market conditions. The stellar performance is a testimony of our commitment to give a sustainable advantage to our customers and trade. Our all-round performance is a result of our innovative approach, developing state of the art solutions and investment in future-ready technology. All investments in the terminal are a reflection of Essar's Environment, Social and Governance philosophy and an approach that places people before profits."

Essar Ports is known to invest in technology, environment-friendly mechanisms and efficient handling systems.

The company's Paradip Terminal boasts of a fully mechanised eco-friendly infrastructure that include wagon tipplers, stackers and reclaimers, ship loaders and unloaders.

Essar Ports falls under the infrastructure and logistics portfolio of Essar Global Fund Limited, which is managed by Essar Capital Limited as its investment manager.

The 16 MTPA all-weather deep-draft terminal in Paradip Port is strategically located in the Bay of Bengal in close proximity to China, Japan, Myanmar and the rest of the southeast-Asian region.

The terminal also serves the coastal movement for the steel industry within India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor