Washington DC [US], September 8 : The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has issued a strong condemnation of US-based technology giant Oracle Corporation, accusing it of aiding and abetting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People's Republic of China (PRC) in building and sustaining a high-tech surveillance state in Occupied East Turkistan.

The statement, released by Salih Hudayar, ETGE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Security, alleges that Oracle's technology has played a key role in enabling the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.

According to the ETGE, evidence shows Oracle's software and hardware systems are deeply integrated into China's security infrastructure, including those operated by the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB), the same agency widely accused of orchestrating mass internment camps, forced sterilisations, forced labour programs, cultural eradication campaigns, and systematic persecution of millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities.

These tools, Hudayar stated, have facilitated "real-time population monitoring, predictive policing, and the targeting of entire communities for arbitrary detention."

Hudayar condemned Oracle's actions as unacceptable, particularly given the company's extensive US government contracts:

"It is unacceptable for an American corporation benefiting from billions in US government contracts to also supply the technological backbone of one of the most horrific human rights atrocities of our time. This is not 'just business'; it is complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity," he said.

The ETGE is urging the US Congress, the Biden administration, and allied governments to immediately investigate Oracle's ties to the PRC's security operations and impose strict measures. The call includes sanctions on Oracle and the termination of all US government contracts with the company until it fully severs connections with China's surveillance state.

Hudayar emphasised that failure to act would reflect hypocrisy and undermine "America's moral authority and the rule of law."

"Silence and inaction make accomplices," Hudayar declared, calling on the global community to take a firm stand against oppression.

"The world must choose the side of the oppressed, not the oppressor," stated Hudayar.

