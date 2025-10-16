EU and India hold joint counterterrorism training to strengthen defences against drone threats

New Delhi [India], October 16 : The European Union (EU) and India organised a first-of-its-kind counterterrorism training from October 13 to 15 to protect critical infrastructure and soft targets against emerging threats from unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones, as they are commonly known, as per an official release.

The release said the rapid proliferation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and their misuse by state and non-state actors pose serious security challenges.

Commercial drones have advanced rapidly in both technology and accessibility, making them inexpensive and adaptable tools.

Violent extremists have exploited these devices for purposes ranging from surveillance to carrying out attacks.

The three-day exercise brought together senior officers, instructors and technical experts from India's National Security Guard (NSG) and the EU's High Risk Security Network (HRSN).

It focused on the use of advanced UAS and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities.

The peer-to-peer activity blended tactical and technological training, culminating in a joint exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and lay the foundation for future collaboration.

It also strengthened mitigation skills and familiarised participants with deployment models for major events.

Participants deliberated on the future trajectory of drone threats, including swarm and autonomous systems, and the need for advanced detection and neutralisation technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, directed energy and kinetic countermeasures, the release said.

The EU HRSN, a specialised European platform of 28 units from 21 EU Member States, brought a team of UAS and C-UAS instructors and technical experts to Manesar, Gurugram.

India's elite counterterrorism force NSG, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, led the training with its extensive operational experience in detecting, tracking and neutralising hostile drones.

Special forces training on UAS counterterrorism tactics in urban environments, combined with a joint tactical simulation exercise, allowed NSG and HRSN units to test and strengthen real-world response capabilities.

The activity resulted in the drafting of standard operating procedures for integrated drone and counter-drone operations in various settings and an Engagement Decision Matrix tailored to protect mass gatherings and critical infrastructure.

Ambassador of the European Union to India Delphin said the joint training showed how the EU and India are turning commitment into action, working side by side to keep citizens safe.

He said, "Like India and EU, its Member States have been directly exposed to direct and deliberate drone-related threats. Such threats evolve rapidly, as part of hybrid tactics. Only swift and coordinated responses will keep us ahead."

Demonstrating how counterterrorism cooperation is moving from dialogue to action, the event was organised by the EU Delegation to India in cooperation with the NSG and facilitated by the project ESWAIH (Enhancing Security Cooperation in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific).

The initiative builds on the College of Commissioners' visit to India in February and the recently announced Joint Communication on a New Strategic EU-India Agenda, which prioritises deeper collaboration on counterterrorism.

The training is a follow-up to the India-EU Track 1.5 Roundtable on Countering Terrorist Exploitation of UAS held in February 2024.

The activity aligns with the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy and builds upon the ongoing EU-India Counterterrorism Dialogue.

