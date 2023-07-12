EU approves Broadcom’s $61 bn VMware acquisition

London, July 12 The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday formally approved US-based hardware company Broadcom’s $61 billion acquisition of desktop virtualisation software major VMware, with certain conditions.

The Commission found that the proposed acquisition, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns and would maintain competition on the market for FC HBAs (Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters).

The approval is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments offered by Broadcom.

Broadcom holds a very strong position in the market for the supply of certain hardware components. VMware is a key server virtualisation software provider.

“

To address the Commission's competition concerns in the worldwide market for the supply of FC HBAs, Broadcom offered comprehensive access and interoperability commitments to Marvell and to any potential future entrant.

Furthermore, Broadcom committed to implementing an organisational separation between the team working on Broadcom's FC HBAs and the team in charge of third-party certification and technical support.

“The Commission's decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments, which will be in place for 10 years,” it said in a statement.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US is currently investigating the deal.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor