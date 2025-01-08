EU Council President speaks to PM Modi, calls India "One of EU's main global partners"

Brussels [Belgium], January 8 : European Council President Antonio Costa held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, where Antonio Costa called India one of the European Union's (EU) main global partners and emphasised that it was time to strengthen ties and engage in a new strategic agenda.

Costa recalled his meeting with PM Modi during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in 2017 and expressed anticipation for the upcoming EU-India Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Antonio Costa stated, "It was a pleasure to talk again with my long-time friend, India PM @narendramodi. We've known each other since 2017 when he invited me to Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. #India is one of our main global partners. It is time to boost our relations and engage in a new strategic agenda. Looking forward to the EU-India summit later this year. In our call, we addressed shared concerns, focusing on security, international law, and ways to collaborate in tackling geopolitical challenges in #Europe and in #Asia."

PM Modi called India and the EU "natural partners" and expressed commitment to work together to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two sides, including in the areas of technology, green energy, digital space, trade and investments.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Pleased to speak with President Antonio Costa. India and the EU are natural partners. We are committed to working closely together to further strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of technology, green energy, digital space, trade and investments."

In response to the post shared by Antonio Costa, the Ambassador of the EU delegation to India, Herve Delphin, stated that PM Modi and the EU Council President confirmed the mutual ambition to develop together a new strategic agenda and hold the EU-India Summit in 2025.

"Important call today between leaders @eucopresident Antonio Costa and PM @narendramodi

confirming the mutual EU - India ambition to develop together a new joint strategic agenda and hold an EU-India Summit in 2025 - hosted by India," Herve Delphin posted on X.

The ties between India and the EU date back to the early 1960s with India being amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962, according to Indian Embassy in Brussels.

The relationship between India and the EU is based on shared values and principles such as democracy, rule of law, rules-based international order and multilateralism. The ties are multifaceted and cover a broad spectrum of topics including trade, investment, climate change, science and technology, digital, connectivity and agriculture.

