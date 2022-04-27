EU delivers 34 tonnes in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Wednesday that the European Union had delivered 34 tonnes of food and medical supplies in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"Today, another Humanitarian Air Bridge landed in Kabul, carrying 34 tonnes of nutritional items and medical supplies," Lenarcic said on Twitter, as per Sputnik News Agency.

He added that it was the 15th humanitarian delivery carried out by the EU since August 2021 and called it "a sign of the EU's continued commitment to support Afghan people in these challenging times."

Taliban vowed to distribute the aid transparently. "The aid will be distributed through five government institutions. There will be transparency and we will distribute the aid fairly. Unfortunately, there are problems with aid distributed by international organizations," Mujahid said, according to TOLOnews.

Highlighting the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said that nine million people are at risk of famine in the troubled country.

Taking to Twitter, Guterres said that the economy of Afghanistan has effectively collapsed and called on donors to fund the country so that the UN and its partners can continue to deliver lifesaving aid.The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

( With inputs from ANI )

