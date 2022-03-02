EU to impose new sanctions on Belarus: French Presidency of EU Council

The permanent representatives of EU countries have agreed on new sanctions against Belarus, including the economic ones, the French Presidency of the Council of EU States said on Wednesday.

"COREPER II just approved new sanctions against Belarusian officials and military involved in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Certain sectors of the Belarusian economy, in particular, the wood, steel and potash sectors," the presidency tweeted. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor