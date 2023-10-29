EU to provide Euro 15 million to support Afghan refugees' return from Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 29 : As the deadline to send Afghan refugees from Pakistan nears, the European Union's representation in Afghanistan has pledged 15 million euros to assist returning migrants, as per their commitment to aid individuals undertaking the arduous journey back to their homeland, reported Khaama Press.

The EU shared this on their social media X, stating that the European Union's assistance will be channelled through the International Organization for Migration (IOM). This collaborative approach ensures that the EU's contributions are efficiently and effectively distributed to those in need, underlining the commitment to addressing migration challenges in a coordinated manner.

The EU's representation has emphasized its commitment to ensure the return of migrants feel secure and have access to the support needed to regain a sense of home.

Earlier, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of Afghanistan announced the convening of a high-level meeting chaired by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the acting administrative deputy head of the cabinet, to address the issue of forced migrant returns, Khaama Press reported.

During the meeting, they discussed on encouraging cooperation with returning migrants and establishing committees to assess their situations.

According to the reports, nearly 8,000 migrants have returned to Afghanistan in the past week.

Pakistan has made the decision to expel an estimated 1.7 million foreign nationals, primarily Afghans who had been residing there illegally. They have till October 31 to depart or risk being deported.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan on Saturday announced that approximately 7,910 Afghan migrants have returned to their country from Pakistan via the Spin Boldak border.

According to the Taliban-appointed border official in Spin Boldak, located in Kandahar Province, a total of 1,330 families, consisting of 7,800 individuals, including 110 detainees who were previously held in Pakistani prisons, have been set free.

However, despite international reactions, the Pakistani Ministry of Interior has emphasized that there are currently no plans to extend the deadline for migrant repatriation, according to Khaama Press.

Moreover, International Amnesty has also sent an open letter to Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar and urged him to extend the deadline for the expulsion of Afghan migrants from the country until November 1.

Furthermore, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, in her statement on social media, expressed support for Afghan migrants, emphasizing that children, women, men, and elderly individuals seeking refuge in the country deserve dignity and protection, not harassment and persecution, reported Khaama Press.

