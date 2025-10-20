European Council approves conclusions on new strategic EU-India agenda to enhance ties, welcomes efforts towards FTA

Brussels [Belgium], October 20 : The European Council on Monday approved conclusions on a new strategic EU-India agenda and welcomed the strong impetus in relations between the European Union and India.

The conclusions endorse the Joint Communication on a "New Strategic EU-India Agenda" by the High Representative and the European Commission, and its objective of deepening EU-India ties, including prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, and connectivity and global issues.

The Council welcomed in particular efforts to conclude a balanced, ambitious, mutually beneficial and economically meaningful Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which the European Commission and the Indian government aim to finalise by the end of the year.

Such agreement must include enhanced market access, removal of trade barriers, and provisions on sustainable development, European Council said in a release.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex geopolitical outlook, the Council also welcomed closer collaboration between the EU and India on security and defence matters based on the principles of mutual trust and respect. The Council took note of the intention to pursue work towards the establishment of a Security and Defence Partnership, which could also facilitate defence industrial cooperation when appropriate.

The release said that the Council will continue to engage with India on all aspects of Russia's war of aggression against the Ukraine. The Council also emphasised the joint capacity and responsibility of the EU and India to safeguard multilateralism and the rules-based international order with the UN Charter at its core, as well as the multilateral trading system, in particular the WTO.

The promotion and protection of democratic values and norms, international law and human rights, including the rights of women and children, is an intrinsic part of the EU-India strategic agenda, the release said.

The Council invited the High Representative and the Commission to take forward the articulation and implementation of the new strategic EU-India agenda on the basis of the priorities set out in the Joint Communication.

"New strategic EU-India agenda: EU Council approves conclusions. Enhanced political, trade, economic, research & innovation, and security cooperation between the EU and India will boost the delivery of prosperity and stability for both peoples," EU Council Press said in a post on X.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said last month that India and the European Union are working with sincerity and commitment to finalize a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement that will benefit businesses and consumers on both sides. The Minister noted that such an agreement cannot be a one-sided arrangement, as every negotiation involves a certain degree of give and take to ensure fairness and balance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor