European Union, Israel Revive Association Council Meetings

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 17 (ANI/TPS): The European Union Foreign Affairs Council has agreed to resume annual Association Council meetings with Israel, new EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas said after meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

No date has been set for the next session. The Association Council is intended to be an annual dialogue between Israel and the EU.

"Israel sees the Council meeting, which has been avoided for years, as an important means of promoting cooperation in a variety of areas with its largest trading partner, and a significant platform for presenting its positions on Middle East issues," Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

During the last decade, the council only convened in 2022. (ANI/TPS)

