Evacuation corridors to open in Ukraine's Sumy region
By IANS | Published: March 15, 2022 12:30 PM2022-03-15T12:30:05+5:302022-03-15T12:46:04+5:30
Kiev, March 15 Ukrainian authorities said that evacuation corridors will operate from four cities in the Sumy region, where heavy fighting has continued since Russia's war started on February 24.
In a social media post, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, said the corridors from the cities of Konotop, Shostka, Trostyanets, and Lebedyn will be operational from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
No evacuation took place in the region on Monday due to continued Russian attacks, said Ukayinska Pravda newspaper.
Last week, approximately 5,000 civil, including 1,700 foreign students - many of them from India - were evacuated from Sumy through a humanitarian corridor towards Poltava.
Sumy, located near the Russian border, has been subject to heavy shelling with reports of power and water cut off since Russia invaded.
