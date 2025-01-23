'Every Day, There are Ceasefire Violations': Israel Mulls Steps as Lebanese Ceasefire Due to Expire

Jerusalem [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): As a Sunday deadline approaches for withdrawing Israeli military forces from Lebanon, experts and residents of the north told The Press Service of Israel that Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire leave them skeptical.

"Hezbollah wants the ceasefire to continue to allow them to rearm and rebuild. It's in their interest, and they are actively working on it," Sarit Zehavi, head of the Alma Research and Education Center told TPS-IL. "Every day there are ceasefire violations, and every day we hear explosions near the border. Hezbollah is advancing civilian reconstruction, enabling the renewal of its military capabilities under the guise of repairing damaged civilian infrastructure."

"They have already signed contracts with construction companies, opened operations centers to map damages, and are investing significant resources, including direct involvement from Iran," Zehavi noted. According to her, this phenomenon mirrors the patterns observed after the Second Lebanon War, when Hezbollah concealed its military activity behind a civilian facade.

Israel's Security Cabinet was due to convene on Thursday night to discuss potentially extending the deadline and the possibility of maintaining five outposts in Lebanese territory.

Multiple sources revealed to TPS-IL that the ceasefire has been marred by dozens of Hezbollah violations, such as transferring weapons and returning to southern Lebanon. Israeli air and ground attacks in response have eliminated more than 50 Hezbollah terrorists since the ceasefire took effect on November 27.

Under the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli forces are also supposed to complete their withdrawal by Sunday.

The Lebanese Armed Forces and monitors from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon were supposed deploy throughout southern Lebanon and along the 120 km border with Israel.

However, Israeli officials are dissatisfied Beirut's inability to enforce the ceasefire in south Lebanese areas vacated by the Israel Defense Forces. David Mencer, Spokesman for the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Office of the Prime Minister said on Thursday called the Lebanese army's deployment "slow and insufficient."

IDF Northern Command Chief, Major General Ori Gordin reportedly told members of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in early January that Lebanese Army commanders who are Shi'ite are collaborating with Hezbollah.

Israeli residents along the northern border feel the daily pressure.

"The State of Israel cannot afford to sleep with the enemy again," Kiryat Shmona resident Rafael Salab told TPS-IL. Salab is one of the leaders of "Fighting for the North," a civil movement.

"There must be a clear buffer zone between the border communities and Lebanese villages. The return of residents to fence-adjacent villages represents Hezbollah's realignment in our backyard, right in communities like Metula and Manara," he said.

However, some residents held cautious hope. Vicki, a resident of Moshav Kfar Yuval and mother of four, has been evacuated from her home for most of the last year.

"We've been home for a month and a half now. We're working on repairing, organizing," she shared with TPS-IL. "There's nothing like being home. Living at home, without feeling degraded is simply amazing."

Regarding Hezbollah being marginalized by Lebanon's new government, Zahavi said Hezbollah would likely try to join it.

"If Hezbollah joins the Lebanese government, it will be a historic missed opportunity," Zehavi warned. "Such a move would legitimize Hezbollah's presence as both a political and military entity, further embedding it within the Lebanese state structure. This will severely hinder the enforcement of UN resolutions requiring Hezbollah's disarmament and limit international efforts to isolate its military operations. Instead of dismantling its arsenal, Hezbollah will gain leverage to manipulate government resources for its own agenda, strengthening its grip on the border region and threatening Israel's security."

In the meantime, all the parties are avoiding significant escalation.

"Hezbollah will think ten times before opening fire," Zehavi said. "Both Israel and the international community are not interested in this escalation right now. However, it's crucial to keep a vigilant eye and avoid repeating past mistakes." (ANI/TPS)

