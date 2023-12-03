Ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant Tehelka aspires to go to 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi

Mumbai, Dec 3 Sunny Arya, popularly known as Tehelka Bhai, who was recently evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', shared he would love to go on the 'Temptation Island India' with actress and dancer Nora Fatehi.

Sunny enjoyed a successful stint on 'Bigg Boss' but faced eviction following an incident with housemate Abhishek Kumar during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, hosted by special presenter Karan Johar.

After leaving the 'Bigg Boss' house, Sunny shared his post-show interests, expressing a keen desire to join the 'Temptation Island India'. He finds the show intriguing and, if given the opportunity, would love to participate.

Sunny's journey from 'Bigg Boss' to aspiring for 'Temptation Island India' adds an exciting twist to his television adventures.

While sharing his excitement for the show, Sunny said: “I think Temptation Island is definitely a very good show and brings a new concept for the audience. It surely has the potential to be the best and number 1 reality show. This show is not just a ‘dhamaka’ but also a ‘Tehelka’.”

“I am married and my wife would just slap me if I go on this show, she loves me a lot. However, if she permits, I would love to go on this Island with Nora Fatehi,” he shared.

Reflecting on his journey in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, he added: "My journey on 'Bigg Boss' has been very good, all thanks to family and my fans. I found a real brother in the form of Arun in the house. I hope I get one more opportunity to enter the house and I will bring more 'Tehelka' this time for sure.”

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

