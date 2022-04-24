Experts wary of Shehbaz Sharif's promise to resolve missing persons issue in Balochistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said he would take up the issue of Baloch missing persons with the "powerful quarters" of the country.

However, the experts have raised doubts whether words will translate into actions as the newly elected PM would require the military establishment's backing.

The issue of enforced disappearances has plagued Pakistan, especially the Balochistan province.

There have been several protests across the world to highlight extra-judicial abductions and enforced disappearances by Pakistan's security agencies.

"Today, I'm making a promise. I will speak for missing persons along with you," Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. "We will raise the issue with powerful quarters. And we will talk to them on the basis of law, justice and merit," he said during his maiden visit to Balochistan on Friday.

Although the newly elected Pakistan PM vowed to address the key human rights issues in the province, Pakistan media and other analysts are apprehensive about this promise.

According to public policy specialist Rafiullah Kakar, Sharif's government needs to prioritise political reconciliation as no major economic initiative in the province can succeed without managing ongoing ethnic conflict.

"The military establishment's support is a must for the proposed reconciliation efforts to make headway. The military needs to appreciate that a hard approach alone will ensure only temporary peace at best and that a low-level insurgency can continue almost indefinitely no matter what security measures are taken," said Kakar, as quoted by the new Pakistan.

Pakistan journalist Ailia Zehra said putting an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan is more important than development projects and added that words will translate into action.

"PM Shehbaz vows to raise the issue of missing persons of Balochistan with "powerful quarters". Says putting an end to enforced disappearances in the province is more important than development projects. Reassuring statement. Hope it translates into action," Zehra tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

