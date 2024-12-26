'Exquisite' 1,700-year-old oil lamp sheds light on Jewish symbolism

Jerusalem [Israel], December 26 (ANI/TPS): An intricately decorated 1,700-year-old ceramic oil lamp, adorned with symbols linked to the Jewish Temple was discovered during an archaeological excavation near Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday.

"This unique oil lamp, which in an exciting manner bears the symbols of the Temple, connects the lights of the past with the Chanukah holiday of today, and expresses the deep and long-standing connection of the nation of Israel to its heritage and to the Temple's memory," said Minister of Heritage Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu.

The eight-day holiday of Chanukah, which began on Wednesday night, marks the successful Maccabee revolt against the Seleucid King Antiochus IV and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple. The holiday is celebrated by lighting a menorah, a nine-branched candelabrum.

The ceramic lamp's decorations feature the Temple menorah, an incense shovel, and a lulav the date palm branch used in Jewish rituals during the Sukkot holiday.

"The exquisite artistic workmanship of the lamp, which was found intact, makes it an outstanding and extremely rare discovery," said excavation director Michael Chernin. "The symbols adorning the lamp connect it unmistakably to the Jewish Temple and its traditions. This is particularly surprising because we have limited evidence of a Jewish presence in Jerusalem during this period."

After the Roman Emperor Hadrian crushed the Bar Kochba revolt in 135 CE, Jews were expelled from Jerusalem. Archaeological evidence of their presence in the region during the 3rd to 5th centuries CE is scarce, making this lamp a valuable artifact for understanding Jewish life in the area.

The lamp is classified as a "Beit Nattif" type, named after a production workshop discovered near Bet Shemesh in the 1930s. According to Benjamin Storchan, an Antiquities Authority research archaeologist, "The lamp maker used intricately carved limestone molds, crafted with precision tools such as drills and chisels. The molds, produced in two parts, allowed for refined designs and intricate decorations. Once the clay was pressed into the molds and joined, the lamp was fired, ready for use."

The symbols suggest its owner likely purchased it for its religious significance and as a personal memorial to the Temple. Storchan noted that the menorah's image became a prominent symbol after the Second Temple's destruction, often appearing on personal items.

"As a vessel for illumination, the lamp may have evoked the feeling of lighting the Temple menorah," Storchan explained.

The lamp will be presented to the public in Jerusalem during Chanukah. (ANI/TPS)

