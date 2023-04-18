Factory fire in east China kills 11

Hangzhou [China], April 18 (/WAM): Eleven people were dead after a fire broke out at a factory building in the city of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Monday afternoon.

According to the state news agency (Xinhua), the casualties were trapped on the third floor of the building in an industrial area of Wuyi County after the fire raged at around 2:04 pm.

The death toll was confirmed at about 4:00 am Tuesday after two rounds and search and rescue.

Investigations into the causes of the accident are underway. (/WAM)

