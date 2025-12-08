Families demand last hostage returned before Gaza Deal advances

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Monday that Israel must not advance to the next phase of its hostage agreement with Hamas until the remains of the last hostage, Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, is returned home.

"The return of 27 deceased hostages so far proves what we've been saying all along Hamas knows the location of every hostage and is using this information as a bargaining chip," the Forum said in a statement. "Hamas committed to returning everyone, and the Israeli government and mediators must demand they fulfill this commitment in full."

The group emphasized that the success of any agreement will be measured by the return of all hostages and urged that the Gvili family receive closure. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor