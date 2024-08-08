Families of missing Baloch persons to hold rally in Quetta against Pakistani atrocities

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 8 : Families of forcibly disappeared Baloch protesters have announced that they will be holding a rally in Quetta on August 12 demanding information about the whereabouts of their loved ones.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee organised the Baloch National Gathering on July 28 in Gwadar, which was met with violent repression by Pakistani security forces, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries among peaceful protesters.

Pakistani security forces have allegedly arrested hundreds of people in Quetta in the wake of the Baloch National Gathering over the past two weeks, many of whom later forcibly disappeared, including Jayand Baloch and Sherbaz Baloch.

Despite inquiries from all police stations and jails in Quetta, the administration and police are not providing any information to their families about their loved ones.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), spearheading protests across Balochistan has highlighted the crackdown by Pakistani security forces over their struggle. The state forces have registered several cases against their supporters and abducted several peaceful sit-in protesters in Gwadar, Quetta and various other areas.

In a post on X, the BYC said it fully supports the struggle of Jayand and Sher Baz's family and requested the Baloch people to participate in the rally in Quetta and be the voice of the families of the victims of enforced disappearances.

"Hundreds of people were arrested in Quetta during preparations for the Baloch Raji Machi, many of whom were later forcibly disappeared, including Jayand Baloch and Sherbaz Baloch. No information is being given to their families. After inquiring from all police stations and jails in Quetta, the administration and police are not providing any information to the relatives about their loved ones," BYC said on X.

"In this regard, the families of Jayand and Sherbaz have organized a rally in Quetta on August 12. The Baloch Solidarity Committee fully supports this rally and requests the Baloch people to participate in this rally and be the voice of the families of the victims of enforced disappearance," it added.

On Wednesday, Mahrang Baloch, a prominent BYC leader, criticized the Pakistani security forces for labelling the Baloch Yakjheti Committee as "proxies for terrorist organizations."

She noted that since July 27, the entire Gwadar town has been disconnected from the rest of the country, and the internet has been shut down. Yet, the government claims the BYC has created chaos.

Activists say that Baloch people have long been victims of so-called military operations, stereotyping and abductions by the Pakistani state to exert control over the region.

