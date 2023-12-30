Farah Khan gifts Ganpati idol to Shiv Thakare for his new home

Mumbai, Dec 30 Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has gifted an idol of Lord Ganesha to Shiv Thakare, a contestant in the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, as the latter has purchased his own house in the city of dreams- Mumbai.

This weekend, the show will see the participants deliver breath-taking performances, bringing their A-game to the dance floor as they welcome the New Year in style.

The episode, titled ‘New Year Special’, will bring viewers top-notch entertainment and will see the celebrities grapple with a unique challenge with 'Adla Badli' of choreographers.

The celebrity contestants will be paired with new choreographers, who will present them in a new avatar, showcasing different styles and facets of their talent.

Reality star and Amravati’s rockstar Shiv showcases his versatility as a dancer with his performance on 'Pehle Bhi Main'. Paired with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar this week, Shiv delivers a spectacular performance that will leave the judges surprised.

Impressed by the performance, judge Farah says: “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion, and Anuradha, I would give you some credit for that. The way you did the lifts, the floor work, the way you acted, I would say, for me, this was your best performance. I always feel Shiv takes things casually, but there's something else inside him."

An equally impressed judge Malaika Arora shares: “I am very happy. I like contemporary dance a lot and Anuradha is very skilled at performances like this, where she brings a storyline, whether it's contemporary or lyrical, which is very nice.

"Storytelling is something she enjoys and Shiv, you did contemporary so well. You were really very good. I think there was something in the song where the feeling escalated in your performance. You looked fabulous. When you were performing, I saw a very different kind of Shiv, and I liked that.”

In a heartwarming moment, hosts Rithvik and Gauahar surprise everyone with the exciting news that Shiv has bought his own house in Mumbai. This momentous occasion is made even more special as Shiv, who shares a deep bond with Farah and considers her as his sister, seeks her blessings for this auspicious milestone.

Farah, known for her generosity and affection, not only blesses Shiv, but also gifts him a beautiful idol of Ganpati Bappa for this new beginning.

Adding to the excitement are the Captains of ‘Superstar Singer’ - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Sayli Kamble, and Mohammad Danish, who will join the New Year celebrations.

The competition gets even more fierce as makers reveal the first glimpse of wild contestants- - Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, and Nikhita Gandhi.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor