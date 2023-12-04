Fate of Hamas in south Gaza will be worse than north: Israel Minister

Tel Aviv, Dec 4 Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said that the fate of Hamas in southern Gaza will be worse than what they have experienced in north Gaza.

Talking to media persons at the border of north Gaza, Gallant said that the troops will remain in north Gaza until the entire Hamas infrastructure is completely destroyed.

He said that the forces will move to south Gaza to kill Hamas commanders and other senior leaders.

He said that the Army Chief is managing the forces fearlessly and with great success.

Gallant said that the IDF will finish the Hamas and bring back the hostages taken as captives on October 7 by Hamas.

