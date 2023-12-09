Feels like I manifested role of Sita: Prachi Bansal

Mumbai, Dec 9 Actress Prachi Bansal, who is set to portray Goddess Sita in the upcoming show ‘Shrimad Ramayan’, shared how she feels like manifesting for this role, and also revealed the challenges of playing mythological characters.

The show promises a renewed telling of this great Indian epic and the makers have now dropped the next promo which reveals Jan-Jan Ke Adarsh, Mann-Mann Ke Aaraadhya - Siya Ram.

The revered Sita will be essayed by Prachi, who is poised to embody the grace, resilience, and strength that define this Goddess. Actor Sujay Reu breathes life into Lord Ram, an embodiment of the ideal husband, characterised by unwavering devotion and integrity.

The devotional promo highlights Sita’s unwavering faith and admiration for Lord Ram, perceiving him not merely as a prince but as the epitome of an ideal life partner.

Talking about playing this part, Prachi said: “I feel like I have manifested this role for myself, and this is a part that only a few actors are fortunate enough to play in their lifetime.”

“We’ve grown up hearing stories of the Ramayan or different aspects of it, so the challenge is to bring this known story to life, and aesthetically portray enduring love, steadfast loyalty, and unwavering faith that Ram and Sita are known and worshipped for,” added Prachi.

‘Shrimad Ramayan’ will premiere on January 1 on Sony.

