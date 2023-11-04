FII selling trend unlikely to continue

New Delhi, Nov 4 The FII selling trend witnessed in September and October continued in early November as well, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He also said that in the first three days of November, FIIs sold equity for Rs 3,063 crore through the cash market.

This selling trend is unlikely to continue, going forward, since the main trigger for FII selling, the rising bond yields, has reversed.

After peaking at 5 per cent on October 19 the 10-year US bond yield started to decline; during the last two days the decline has been steep, taking the yield down sharply to 4.66 per cent on November 3, he said.

The main trigger for this reversal in bond yields is the subtle dovish commentary from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell that “despite elevated inflation, inflationary expectations remain well anchored”.

The market has interpreted this statement as the end of the rate hiking cycle and that’s why yields have corrected sharply, he added.

FII selling is likely to be subdued, going forward. They may even turn buyers, not to miss the rally in the Indian market.Frontline banking, automobiles, capital goods, and mid-caps in IT and real estate are poisedtodowell, he added.

