Fiji reaffirms support to India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent membership for 2028-29 term

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Fiji has reaffirmed its support to India for candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29, the India-Fiji joint statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. The two leaders highlighted the importance of global south-south cooperation and Fiji PM Rabuka appreciated the leadership role of India in Global South.

As per the official statement, during the talks between the leaders, they agreed on the need for comprehensive UN reforms, including through the expansion of the UN Security Council in both categories of membership to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.

Fiji reaffirmed its support for India as a Permanent Member in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council as well as its support to India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29.

On the front of South-South cooperation, India and Fiji reaffirmed their continued strengthening of it as a necessary step in effectively addressing contemporary global challenges. They agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South, including enhanced, equitable representation in institutions of global governance.

PM Rabuka appreciated India's initiative and leadership in organising the Voice of Global South Summits, which serve as a crucial platform to deliberate on shared concerns, challenges and developmental priorities of developing countries.

PM Modi appreciated Fiji's active participation in the Voice of Global South Summits and thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for his participation in the Leaders' Session of the Summit.

The Leaders underscored the importance of a free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They announced their intent to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the statement observed.

The statement also highlighted that the Leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments and reiterated their shared commitment towards peace, climate justice, inclusive development, and amplifying the voice of the Global South.

Prime Minister Rabuka appreciated the leadership role of India in Global South. They expressed appreciation for the valued mutual support extended in multilateral forums.

PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the start of his official visit to India, which will continue until August 26. This is his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Fiji.

The visit aims to deepen India-Fiji ties across multiple sectors, including strategic partnership and people-to-people exchanges.

