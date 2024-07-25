Fiji, Singapore reaffirm commitment to stronger ties

Suva, July 25 Assistant Minister for Fiji's Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua met here on Thursday with visiting Singapore's Non-Resident High Commissioner to Fiji and Ambassador to the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Mary Seet-Cheng, reaffirming their commitment to stronger bilateral relations.

The two sides highlighted prospects to deepen cooperation in building climate resilience, trade and economy, digitization, education and leadership, smart urbanization, and connectivity, among key initiatives supported under the Singapore Cooperation Program (SCP).

Qereqeretabua thanked Singapore's support to Fiji and their commitment to elevating cooperation with emphasis on Fiji's priorities in socio-economic sustainability and climate resilience.

For her part, Seet-Cheng said Singapore stands ready to support Fiji and looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to Singapore for an official visit, Xinhua news agency reported.

She remarked that Singapore aims to realign the SCP package tailored to the priorities of development partners like Fiji.

This year, 38 Fijians including civil servants have been trained in Singapore, and now with the elevated cooperation, more Fijians will be able to benefit through such training opportunities.

