Fire erupts medicine market in Karachi's Kharadar

Karachi [Pakistan], December 8 : A fire erupted in a medicine market in Karachi's Kharadar on Thursday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to details, two fire brigades arrived at the incident spot immediately.

The fire brigade officials stated that the fire is under control and the cooling process is underway. Meanwhile, no loss of life has been reported in the incident, as per ARY News.

On Wednesday, a six-story commercial-cum-residential building, named Arshi Shopping Centre, caught fire on Shahrah-e-Pakistan near Ayesha Manzil in District Central's Federal B Area.

The death toll from the fire incident at Arshi shopping mall and residential flats in Pakistan's Karachi rose to five on Thursday, Geo News reported.

The report also stated that the blaze was finally extinguished and the building's cooling process was completed.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when one of the shops caught fire during welding work on the ground floor. Unfortunately, the flames later spread to other shops that were part of the furniture market under the building, Geo News reported.

The Ayesha Manzil furniture market has over 250 shops on the ground floor, while furniture, mattresses, and petroleum products are kept on the mezzanine floor. Additionally, there are 450 residential flats on the upper four floors.

According to Geo News, there were concerns that the building had weakened due to the fire and could collapse at any time.

