Fire in 14-Storey Mall in China Claims 16 Lives, With Many Feared Trapped

A tragic incident occurred at a shopping mall in southwest China, resulting in the loss of sixteen lives, as reported by Chinese state media. The fire, which broke out on Wednesday in Zigong city, Sichuan province, was accompanied by dramatic scenes of thick black smoke rising from the 14-storey building.

Emergency responders swiftly deployed nearly 300 personnel and numerous vehicles from the local fire department. Despite their efforts, the blaze led to the rescue of around 30 individuals. The incident remains under investigation as authorities assess the full extent of the damage and the causes behind the fire. In a statement Thursday, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management urged rescue workers and provincial officials to determine the cause of the fire as soon as possible, and to learn lessons to ensure greater security in the future.