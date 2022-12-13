First finance and central bank deputies meeting to begin in Bengaluru today

New Delhi, Dec 13 With over 180 delegates from all over the world, the first Finance & Central Bank Deputies meeting under India's G20 presidency will commence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Issues related to global economy, international financial architecture, infrastructure and sustainable finance would be taken up during the meeting.

Deliberations will continue till December 15, official sources said.

It is being jointly hosted by the finance ministry and the RBI.

The meeting will be co-chaired by economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

Their counterparts from G20 member countries and from several other countries and international organisations invited by India, will participate in the three-day meeting.

The meeting will also discuss managing global debt vulnerabilities, advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, financing for climate action and SDGs, a globally coordinated approach to unbacked crypto assets and advancing the international taxation agenda.

