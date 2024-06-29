First round of Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship sees flying start in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): The first round of the Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicked off with fervour at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on Friday.

The competitions attracted top athletes from leading local clubs and academies, leading to intense competitions that lived up to the event's hype as an exciting addition to the local sporting calendar.

The opening day included competitions across the U18, adults, and masters categories, with 700 male and female athletes from various parts of the country showcasing impressive technical skills and prowess.

As the competitions on Friday came to a close, M.O.D UAE took the lead, followed by Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in second and third places, respectively.

The championship features a comprehensive ranking system to recognise athletes and clubs based on their performance and results through all rounds of the championship. This system is a motivating factor for clubs to invest optimally in talent and register the largest possible number of athletes in all categories throughout all five rounds of the championship, to gain more points and ensure strong competition for the title.

Friday's competitions were attended by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT); Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Humaid bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri; Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran and Mansour Al Dhaheri, Board members of the Federation, and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAEJJF.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, noted that the championship is a significant milestone in promoting and developing the jiu-jitsu sport locally and internationally. "The Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship underscores the Federation's commitment to achieving excellence at all levels, supported by our wise leadership's limitless support for sports, and particularly jiu-jitsu."

"Today, we witnessed the passion, determination, and resilience of our athletes, which are the core values of jiu-jitsu. This championship marks a further step in their journey towards achieving their full potential and signifies our efforts to build a healthy, active society through sports, leaving a legacy for future generations."

"We take pride in our Emirati athletes who continually prove the success of our strategy and programs to nurture strong generations of talented athletes. Their dedication reflects our commitment to developing talents, enhancing their potential, and contributing to shaping a bright future for our country and society under the guidance of our wise leadership."

Igor Lacerda, a coach of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said, "This championship has showcased high competitiveness among athletes today. We've enjoyed outstanding performances from all clubs and academies and are pleased with our team's performance. Today's competitions mark the start of our journey through this championship, aiming to accumulate maximum points across its five rounds and compete for its trophy."

Ariadne Oliveira, coach of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, added, "This championship plays a crucial role in developing the players' skills by allowing them to participate in its various rounds in a competitive atmosphere. The championship attracts elite athletes, making it a true test of their skills and an unparalleled opportunity for development, resulting in enthusiastic competitions throughout the year."

Omar Alfadhli of Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who won gold in the Men Adults -69kg category, said, "Each of my competitions was tough, facing skilled opponents both technically and physically. Winning the gold medal today is a huge honour for me. I'm really excited about this achievement."

Dana Ali Albreiki of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Youth Women's / 40kg category, said, "It's not just about winning; competing against experienced athletes and facing new challenges was amazing. My passion for jiu-jitsu keeps pushing me forward."

Andre Luiz De Almeida of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Masters -85kg category, said, "I'm thrilled with this victory and the gold medal that helps our club move forward in the championship. I'm grateful to the technical and administrative staff, coaches, and teammates whose support was invaluable during these competitions." (ANI/WAM)

