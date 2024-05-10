FISI UK hosts event titled "Exploring India's Future" in London

London [UK], May 10 : The Friends of India Society International-UK (FISI-UK) hosted an event titled "Exploring India's Future: Policy Perspectives on Indic Refugees Post-CAA" at the UK Parliament.

The event, which took place on May 8 in London, had various attendees, including MPs Bob Blackman, Theresa Villiers, Virendra Sharma, and Lord Rami Ranger.

According to a press release, the Parliamentarians underscored the importance of freedom of religion and religious tolerance, particularly in countries like Pakistan. They emphasised that every individual should have the liberty to celebrate their chosen religion with peace and freedom, which is a fundamental human right.

"The keynote speaker at the event was Kiran Chukkapalli, founder of the Think Peace and Refugee Aid Project. His organisation, Refugee Aid, endeavours to shed light on the arduous journey of persecuted Hindus in Pakistan and their challenges as silent refugees in India. While these individuals have escaped a life plagued by fear, humiliation, and violence in their home country, they now aspire to find dignity in India," the release read.

During his speech, Chukkapalli shared poignant stories of young girls who are abducted, forcibly converted and denied contact with their families.

He highlighted the failure of Pakistan's government machinery, including its highest court, to protect these individuals, leaving them and their families utterly helpless. He emphasised that as many as 350 girls go missing from the Sindh province of Pakistan, underscoring the magnitude of the issue. With such blatant intolerance and human rights violations, they make their way to India, many with just a mere 40 pounds.

"Recognising the dire circumstances faced by these refugees, his organisation is actively developing a comprehensive policy to address the specific needs of Hindu and Sikh refugees fleeing persecution," the release stated.

The event captivated and motivated the audience, drawing a diverse cross-section of the Indian diaspora, including councillors, leaders of various community organisations, and journalists.

