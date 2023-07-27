Five arrested for smuggling liquid cocaine from Peru

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported Wednesday that after the completion of an undercover investigation officers from the Central Unit in the Coastal District foiled a drug smuggling attempt Tuesday night.

Five suspects were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, drug importation, possession of drugs and weapons.

The smugglers attempted to bring the illegal drugs into Israel by using a carpet ordered from Peru that was soaked in liquid cocaine.

During a search of an apartment, additional substances suspected of being drugs and a gun were found. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor