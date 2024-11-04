"Flagrant violation of duties...": Former Diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar on India-Canada row

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar slammed the Canadian government on Sunday following reports on the Indian consular officials in Canada subjected to audio and video surveillance by the Trudeau administration, calling it a "flagrant violation of the duties."

Sajjanhar echoed the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson's statement on the issue, emphasising that host nations are obligated to ensure the safety and security of diplomatic staff.

The former diplomat highlighted that instead of safeguarding Indian officials, Canada appears to be subjecting them to undue pressure and threats of Khalistani violence, underscoring that the Canadian authorities should prioritise the protection of diplomats rather than contribute to an environment of intimidation.

"I consider this action by Canadian authorities; as the MEA spokesperson has said, this is a flagrant violation of the duties. They are supposed to provide all the facilities and amenities to the diplomatic communities accredited to their countries so that they can carry on their task and duty without any fear," Sajjanhar said.

"On the other hand, what Canadian authorities are doing is, these officials are under the threat of Khalistani violence...so rather than protecting them, they (Canada) are further harassing them," he added.

This came following the MEA's announcement on Saturday that India has lodged a formal protest with the Canadian government after revelations that its consular officials in Canada were subjected to audio and video surveillance.

The MEA condemned these actions as "flagrant violations" of diplomatic and consular conventions.

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that some Indian consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government about the ongoing surveillance. He criticised Canada for attempting to justify its actions by citing technicalities, arguing that such justifications cannot excuse what he described as harassment and intimidation of Indian diplomatic personnel.

Jaiswal emphasised the extremist and violent environment in which the diplomatic and consular personnel were operating, noting that these actions by the Canadian government exacerbate the situation and are incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices.

"Some of our Consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian Government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian Government, as we deem these actions to be a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions," the MEA Spokesperson said.

"By citing technicalities, the Canadian government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices," he added.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament last year that there were "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has firmly denied all such allegations, labeling them as "absurd" and "motivated," while accusing Canada of providing a haven for extremist and anti-India elements.

