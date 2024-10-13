Flood wreaks havoc in Bangladesh leaving 12 dead, trail of massive destruction

Sherpur [Bangladesh], October 13 : Severe flooding in the northern district of Bangladesh has wreacked havoc, triggerring extensive losses to property and livies.

The flooding has caused sever damage to the agrictulture and fisheries sector, said a report from The Dhaka Tribune.

At least 12 people have died due to the flooding, per a report from The Dhaka Tribune.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the country has suffered the loss of 600 crore Bangladeshi Takas as floods have impacted over 100 villages and resulted from the sudden upwelling of water in the four rivers that cross the district.

Government officials noted that roads and other infrastructure under the Local Government Engineering Department have suffered losses of nearly 113 crore Bangladeshi Takas.

While the floodwaters began receding from October 9 onwards, the struggles of the flood-hit communities continue, as the full extent of the devastation from the floods is yet to be known.

The Dhaka Tribune reported a rise in waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, dysentery and skin infections across areas such as Sherpur. The neighbourhood also experienced an acute shortage of clean drinking water.

The deteriorating road conditions have compounded the difficulties in delivering much-needed relief supplies to the flood-affected families.

Local residents lamented on their conditions and told that they are unable to get access to basic necessities such as food or drinking water, leaving many families in the area struggling due to hunger. The citizens also alleged of government apathy, saying that no government representatives visited the affected areas to assess their situation or provide support.

Several Hindu family households were severely impacted due to the flooding, which prevented them from celebrating Durga Pooja as temples were submerged when an embankment of the Bhogai River collapsed.

Floodwaters still linger in several croplands, hampering recovery efforts. Crops such as cucumbers, chillies, and paddy, were also destroyed in the floods causing damages worth thousands of Bangladeshi Takas to the small farmers.

Sherpur's Deputy Commissioner Torofdar Mahmudur Rahman said that the district administration continues to distribute relief supplies to the affected population. He added that a list of victims has been prepared and sent to the Ministry of Relief and Rehabilitation and that rehabilitation efforts will commence once the necessary allocations are received, The Dhaka Tribune noted.

According to the World Bank Group, Bangladesh is prone to severe and increasing climate risks, which if remain unchecked could result in a climate crisis in the country.

According to the World Bank Group, in Bangladesh, climate change is likely to hit the poor and vulnerable people hardest. Average tropical cyclones cost Bangladesh about $1 billion annually. By 2050, a third of agricultural GDP could be lost and 13 million people could become internal climate migrants. In case of a severe flooding, GDP could fall by as much as 9 per cent.

