FNC, German Bundestag discuss parliamentary cooperation

Geneva [Switzerland], October 13 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), met with Volkmar Klein, Chairman of the German Bundestag delegation, participating in the 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, in the presence of Ahmed Meir Hashem Khoory, FNC member.

The meeting focused on enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the UAE's Federal National Council and the German Bundestag, and on promoting coordination and consultation on shared concerns.

The discussions covered the agenda of the 149th IPU Assembly and the latest developments in the region.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), given its key role in supporting innovation and promoting sustainable development.

They emphasised the need for advanced legislative frameworks and regulatory policies to ensure the safe and effective use of AI. This collaboration is expected to help address global challenges and foster stability and progress. (ANI/WAM)

