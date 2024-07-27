Following directives of the UAE President, UAE dispatches plane to Ethiopia in response to landslides

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, UAE President, and as part of the continuous humanitarian efforts to support all countries, the UAE has today dispatched a plane carrying aid to southern Ethiopia in the wake of landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in loss of life and severe damage to property.

The UAE relief endeavors aim to provide urgent assistance to those impacted by the natural disaster.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to support all countries during crises and disasters. Her Excellency highlighted that these contributions underline the country's keenness to enhance humanitarian and relief efforts worldwide.

Furthermore, she stated that this response reflects the UAE's humanitarian values and its constant endeavors that seek to extend a helping hand to impacted communities across the globe. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor