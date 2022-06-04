Ford India workers continue protest demanding better compensation for job loss

Chennai, June 4 About 2,600 workers of Ford India Pvt Ltd's plant at Maraimalainagar continue their protest demanding better compensation as the company has decided to shut down its Maraimalainagar plant near here, said a union official.

"The management has offered 85 days pay for every completed year of service. Also, a fixed sum of Rs 42,500 for every completed year of service. Earlier they had offered 75 days of salary and the fixed sum at Rs 20,000 for every completed year of service," a worker union official told preferring anonymity.

However, the Ford India workers citing another car maker's compensation scheme are demanding about 135 days of salary for every completed year of service and also taking care of the income tax burden.

The official said the workers who were protesting inside the factory since Monday have come out and are protesting outside the factory gates.

"The labour department official who had come to the plant had told us to negotiate with the management. It is between the workers and the management and the state government has no role in the issue, the labour department official who had come earlier had told us," the union official said.

"This will be the final job for most of the workers as age is against us. Further the employment scenario is also not good," a senior worker told .

According to him, the management is playing its electric vehicle

