Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva supports India's Pakistan import ban, urges global boycott

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva has strongly supported India's decision to ban imports from Pakistan, calling it a decisive and necessary step. Sachdeva emphasised the importance of extending the boycott beyond the government, urging people both in India and across the globe, including the Indian diaspora, to join the movement.

He further stated that this move would have a significant impact on Pakistan's trade, economy, and global reputation.

While speaking with ANI, Sachdeva said, "I think this is exactly the right move. Now we just have to say some words, and that should be Boycott Pakistan. Our government is boycotting Pakistan, the people of India should boycott Pakistan, the people of the world should boycott the Pakistan government, the world should boycott Pakistan, and the Indian diaspora worldwide should also boycott Pakistan. This will have an impact on Pakistan's trade, economy, as well as its own image. No new investments, no new partnerships in Pakistan should be made by any of the countries and our friends..."

Sachdeva also highlighted the significance of Angola assuming the chairmanship of the African Union, saying that it signifies India's growing influence in the Global South.

"Angola is the chair of the African Union. This also indicates that our reach in the Global South is increasing. The grip is also increasing. Relationships are also getting stronger, and the perspective from which we see the world, all countries of Africa look at the global south from that perspective, especially with regard to terror, especially about Pakistan. This is a big message," Sachdev said.

On May 3, India imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Prohibition on Import from Pakistan. Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," the Commerce and Industry Ministry's notification added.

The move comes amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the dastardly attack in Pahalgam in which 26 tourists lost their lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor