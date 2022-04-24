Foreign holdings of Chinese central government bonds dip in March

Overseas institutional investors reduced their holdings of Chinese government bonds in March, official data showed.

By the end of March, the country's central government bonds held by foreign investors topped RMB 2.43 trillion (about USD 376.2 billion), down by RMB 51.81 billion from the previous month, data released by the China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd. showed.

Foreign investors' holdings of bonds issued by China's policy banks topped RMB 1.01 trillion during the period, while their holdings of local government bonds stood at RMB 10.99 billion, the data showed.

The outstanding bonds held by overseas institutional investors reached nearly RMB 3.57 trillion as of the end of March, of which RMB 2.77 trillion was under depository via the Global Connect program and RMB 800.58 billion via the Bond Connect program.

Currently, overseas institutions may access China's inter-bank bond market through the Global Connect (direct holding) or the Bond Connect (multi-tiered custody). (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

