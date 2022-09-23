Foreign Ministers of BRICS acknowledge UNGA resolution on "combating glorification of Nazism'

Foriegn Ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on Thursday acknowledged the annual UNGA resolution on "combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination and related intolerance".

BRICS foreign ministers held their annual meeting on the margins of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where members exchanged their support for the continued cooperation of BRICS members in areas of mutual interest, including through regular exchanges amongst their Permanent Missions to the UN.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "A traditional BRICS gathering on the sidelines of #UNGA 77. Exchange of perspectives on the global situation, international economy and regional issues. Made the case for Reformed Multilateralism. Wished Naledi Pandor and South Africa all success for their Chairship."

In the meeting, the ministers also exchanged views on major global and regional issues on the United Nations (UN) agenda in the political, security, economic, financial and sustainable development spheres, as well as on intra-BRICS activities, according to the statement by the BRICS.

The ministers discussed the possibilities for mutual support of their initiatives at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to the statement, "The Ministers acknowledged the annual UNGA resolution on "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance".

In the meeting, the ministers also reiterated their commitment to multilateralism through upholding international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter as its indispensable cornerstone, and to the central role of the UN in an international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

"The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and reforming the multilateral system, especially of the UN and its principal organs, in order to make the institutions and instruments of global governance more inclusive, representative, participatory, reinvigorated and democratic and to facilitate greater and more meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries, especially in Africa, in global decision-making processes and structures and make it better attuned to contemporary realities," the statement reads.

The ministers also emphasized the importance to ensure inclusive and effective work of the global governance system and the role in this regard of the G20 as a premier multilateral forum in the field of economic cooperation that comprises major developed and developing countries on an equal and mutually beneficial footing.

The ministers appreciated the role of India and Brazil as members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 respectively. "The presence of four BRICS countries in the UNSC provides an opportunity to further enhance the weight of our dialogue on the issue of international peace and security and for continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest." the statement added.

Recalling the 2005 World Summit Outcome document, the ministers reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges.

China and Russia reiterated the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and supported their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN.

The ministers stressed their commitment to the important role of international organizations and to improve their efficacy and working methods, as well as to improve the system of global governance, and agreed to promote a more agile, effective, representative and accountable system that can deliver better in the field, address global challenges and better serve the interests of all Member States.

The ministers reiterated that the objectives, principles and provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement, in particular the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities in the light of different national circumstances, must be honoured.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and to the multilateral trading system with the WTO (World Trade Organization) at its core.

"The Ministers expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They recognized the threat emanating from terrorism, extremism and radicalisation. They are committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing networks and safe havens. They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group," the statement reads.

( With inputs from ANI )

