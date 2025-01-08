Foreign Secretary Misri meets UAE Minister in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], January 8 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy in Dubai on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed to reinforce the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with discussions focused on deepening bilateral ties and exchanging views on regional and global issues.

Indian Embassy in UAE shared the pictures of the meet and wrote on X, "Reinforcing India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met H.E. Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation in Dubai today. They discussed ways to further deepen ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues."

Earlier in the day, Misri met with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday, and affirmed India's commitment to provide further humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people

During the meet, India agreed to promote trade and commerce, including through Chabahar port. It will also extend its support to the health sector and rehabilitation of refugees in the country.

Sharing the picture of the meet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Foreign Secy @VikramMisri met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai today. Both sides discussed ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, bilateral issues and security situation in the region."

"India reiterated its commitment to continue to provide humanitarian & development assistance to the Afghan people. Agreed to promote trade and commerce, including through Chabahar port. India will also extend its support to the health sector & rehabilitation of refugees in the country," the post added.

During the meet, the Foreign Secretary underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries.

In this context, he conveyed India's readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people.The two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes.

The Afghan Minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan.

