Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri offers special prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 12 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday offered Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, and offered special prayers.

Misri is on a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Sewa Lamsal.

The Foreign Secretary arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday, with an aim of advancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

He was welcomed by Nepali Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal at the VIP Lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Misri yesterday called on Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at the PM Office and Council of Ministers in Kathmandu's Singha Durbar palace.

The two discussed various matters of mutual interest during their meeting.

"The visiting Foreign Secretary of India Shri Vikram Misri paid a courtesy call on the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar today. Various matters of mutual interest were discussed on the occasion," Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.

Misri's visit underlines India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal.

Moreover, the Foreign Ministry of Nepal also stated that the "visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of visits between two friendly neighbours."

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary of India will also call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal and no agreements or decisions will be made, a source privy to the issue from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu confirmed to ANI.

"It will be an introductory visit and courtesy call from the Indian Foreign Secretary. No official engagements would be made during the visit," the source confirmed to ANI.

