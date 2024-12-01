Former Balochistan CM says Baloch people support independence from Pakistan

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], December 1 : Former Chief Minister of Balochistan and current Member of the Provincial Assembly, Nawab Aslam Raisani, has said that the majority of Baloch people support independence from Pakistan.

In a statement, Raisani described the Baloch nation as being divided into three distinct factions. "A large majority of the Baloch people are pro-independence and are actively striving for national freedom," the Balochistan Post reported.

Raisani said the second group comprises individuals aligned with the state establishment, motivated by personal interests and a desire for power. "This faction remains loyal to the existing system, prioritizing power over national aspirations," he added.

The third faction, Raisani said, consists of nationalist parties advocating for autonomy and resource control within the federation. However, he described this group as weak and limited in influence. "Under the current circumstances, these nationalist parliamentary parties have lost their significance," he said.

On November 30 the Baloch Yakhjeti Committee highlighted the issue of continues disappearances of Baloch Youth.

"Enforced Disappearances of the Baloch are on the rise which is gravely affecting the victims and their families alike inflicting collective agony. Since the last few days, several individuals have been disappeared by security forces of which 11 have been recorded. Their details are: Balach, Bayan, Nasir and Gulab Baloch from Uthal Bazar, students of Lasbela University. Nisar Baloch and Saleem Baloch from Askani Bazar, Turbat, Kech. Faqeer Muhammad, Dad Muhammad and Durjan Baloch from Jewani, Gwadar. Parvez Samad, Siddiq Ahmed from Karachi. State and its authorities have accelerated enforced disappearances to further Baloch genocide and crush resistance. Baloch everywhere has become a target for the State," the BYC said in its statement on X.

On November 27, the BYC organised a sit-in camp in Awaran along with the family of Dil Jan Baloch, who was forcibly disappeared on June 22, 2024.

During the seminar, speakers, including Sammi Deen Baloch, the leader of BYC, and members of Dil Jan's family, and others highlighted the ongoing plight of the Baloch people. They condemned the state's failure to fulfil past assurances.

Speakers condemned the state's continued war crimes against the Baloch people. They reminded the audience of the decades-long suffering, including mutilated bodies of loved ones being returned and the daily news of enforced disappearances. The seminar concluded with a resounding message: harassment, threats, and transportation blockades will not deter the Baloch people's struggle for justice.

