Former Indonesian Cabinet Secretary wins Jakarta Governor election

Jakarta, Dec 8 Indonesia's former Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung won the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election after the Jakarta branch of the country’s General Elections Commission (KPU) completed the vote count on Sunday afternoon.

According to the results, Pramono and his running mate Rano Karno, an actor and politician who previously served as the provincial Governor of Banten, secured 50.07 per cent of the total votes.

They defeated former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and his running mate, former Agriculture Minister Suswono, who garnered 39.40 per cent of the votes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, former deputy head of the National Cyber and Crypto Agency Dharma Pongrekun and his running mate Kun Wardhana, a scholar, obtained 10.53 per cent.

However, the Jakarta branch of the KPU must wait for the Constitutional Court’s decision due to the potential for electoral disputes following the official vote count.

Pramono served as Cabinet Secretary from 2015 to 2024 under President Joko Widodo. A member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, he previously served in the House of Representatives from 2004 to 2015, including a term as Deputy Speaker from 2009 to 2014.

