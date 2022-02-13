Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader joins Nawaz Sharif's party

Ahmad Jawad, former information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), local media reported.

"Ahmad Jawad announced joining the PML-N after calling on the party president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence here on Saturday," PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said in a tweet.

Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan 'Niazi' deceived Jawad like thousands of other people who were 'trapped' by his New Pakistan slogan', Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistani newspaper further reported that the PTI last month had expelled Jawad from the party for his tirade against the premier and other party leaders.

Earlier, the PTI had served a show-cause notice on Jawad, asking him to explain his position, said the Pakistani newspaper.

Dubbing the PTI's ideology of change a "deception", Jawad had said it wasted two decades of the nation, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

