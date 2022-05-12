Former President Medvedev warns of nuclear war between Russia and NATO

Moscow, May 12 Military support for Ukraine risks sparking nuclear war with Russia, Putin ally and ex-President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, warned, media reports said.

In a fiery post to nearly one million Telegram users on Thursday, Medvedev wrote: "NATO countries pumping weapons into Ukraine, training troops to use western equipment, sending in mercenaries and the exercises of alliance countries near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia. Such a conflict always has the risk of turning into a full-fledged nuclear war," Daily Mail reported.

Now serving as deputy chairman of the influential Kremlin Security Council, Medvedev was President of Russia from 2008 to 2012 while Putin was term-limited, Daily Mail reported.

Medvedev had appointed Putin as the Prime Minister during that period. When Putin was allowed to become President once again, Medvedev stepped aside.

He took the premiership until 2020, at which point Putin nullified term limits and moved Medvedev to his current role.

Medvedev accused NATO countries of "sending in mercenaries" to fight for Ukraine and intentionally playing up the prospect of nuclear war.

His post continued: "The endless talk by foreign analysts about a war between NATO and Russia continues unabated. The cynicism of Western 'talking heads' is becoming more and more blatant.

"The thesis that Russia frightens the world with a nuclear conflict is being pushed to the top of the agenda. Even [Donald] Trump recently came out with this, though, understandably, just to spite [President] Biden. And of course the Europeans are squeaking their little voices," Daily Mail reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor