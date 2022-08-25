Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon

Myanmar authorities have detained the United Kingdom's former ambassador to the country, a media report said citing sources on Thursday.

Vicky Bowman was taken into custody along with her husband, Myanmar national Htein Lin, on Wednesday night, CNN reported.

However, Myanmar's military government has not announced the detentions.

CNN citing local and international media outlets reported that Bowman could be charged under the country's Immigration Act.

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said on Thursday the British government is "concerned" by the arrest of a "British woman" in Myanmar.

"We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance," the spokesperson said, as per CNN.

Bowman served as the UK's top diplomat in Myanmar from 2002 to 2006 and has since remained in the country as the founder of the non-government organisation Myanmar Center for Responsible Business.

On Wednesday the United Kingdom announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting businesses linked to Myanmar's junta.

In August 2021, Min Aung Hlaing declared himself Prime Minister of a newly formed caretaker government. During an address to the nation on August 1, he repeated a pledge to hold elections by 2023.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces with thousands of others arrested, according to the United Nations, amid a crackdown on strikes and protests which has derailed the country's tentative democracy and prompted international condemnation.

In a recent update, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said the conflict has intensified over the past month, with increased reports of army raids across Myanmar, especially in the northwest and southeast regions.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor