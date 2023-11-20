Former US First lady Rosalynn Carter passes away at 96

Washington, DC [US], November 20 : Former US First Lady as well as mental health activist Rosalynn Carter passed away at the age of 96, CNN reported, citing the Carter Centre, on Sunday.

According to the Carter Centre, Rosalynn worked tirelessly for reforms regarding mental health and professionalised the role of the US president's spouse.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," her husband, former US President Jimmy Carter, said in a statement, as per CNN.

"She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me," he said.

The Carters, the longest-married US presidential couple, celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July. Rosalynn Carter, a humanitarian and mental health advocate, co-founded the Carter Centre with her husband in his post-presidency to advance world peace and health.

Together, they travelled to hotspots worldwide, including visits to Cuba, Sudan, and North Korea, monitoring elections and working to eradicate Guinea worm disease and other neglected tropical diseases. Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

As a significant and influential figure in the White House during her husband's presidency from 1977 to 1981, Rosalynn Carter played a key role in helping restore the nation's trust in the presidency following the Watergate scandal, according to CNN.

The former first lady Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, CNN reported, citing the Carter Centre recently.

In a statement released by the Centre, Jason Carter, the Carters' grandson, said, ""She and (former) President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

In May, the Centre announced that the former first lady was diagnosed with dementia. Other details about the 96-year-old's health were not immediately provided on Friday.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, began home hospice care in February after a series of short hospital stays.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor