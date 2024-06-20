Former US House Speaker Pelosi 'strongly reaffirms Congressional support for people of Tibet'

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 : Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday "strongly reaffirmed" Congressional support for the people of Tibet.

Pelosi along with the US bipartisan Congressional delegation led by US Congressman Michael McCaul met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala here on Wednesday.

Pelosi said that it was her honour to join the US delegation to meet the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

"Today, it was my honor to join a bipartisan Congressional delegation to meet with His Holiness, the 14th @DalaiLama , in Dharamsala, India. In our meeting, we strongly reaffirmed Congressional support for the people of Tibet," Pelosi said in a post on X.

Earlier today, PM Modi also met with the bipartisan United States Congressional delegation led by Congressman Michael McCaul.

The delegation comprises the Chairman of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul, former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US Representatives - Gregory Meeks, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Ami Bera and Jim McGovern.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation. He appreciated their "strong and continued" support for the strategic partnership between India and the US.

Pelosi launched a broadside against Xi Jinping yesterday, stating that while the legacy of the Tibetan spiritual leader will live forever, the Chinese President will be gone in a few years.

Pelosi who is on a two-day visit to India said "No one will give credit" Xi for anything.

"His Holiness Dalai Lama, with his message of knowledge, tradition, compassion, purity of soul and love, will live a long time and his legacy will live forever. But you, the President of China, you'll be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything," said the former US House Speaker.

The bipartisan Congressional delegation arrived in India on Tuesday and was received by officials of the Central Tibetan Administration at Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Airport the same day.

Last week, the US Congress passed a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet.

The US House of Representatives passed the bill 'Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act', also known as the 'Resolve Tibet Act', and it now heads to President Joe Biden for a signature to become law, Radio Free Asia reported.

