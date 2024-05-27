Four dead, scores injured after train hits bus in Peru

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS/DPA) At least four people died, and 36 were injured after a freight train hit a bus in Peru, the South American country's Ministry of Transport said.

The bus was travelling from Lima to Huancayo on Sunday, when the accident occurred in the town of La Oroya in the Department of Junin in Paru's central highlands.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Peruvian media cited the police as saying that the bus driver apparently tried to cross the railway line just before the train.

