Four killed after bus overturns in Iran

Tehran, Nov 12 At least four people were killed and 42 others injured after a bus overturned on an intercity road in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, local media reported early Tuesday.

Forty-two others were injured in the accident, which occurred in Qorveh county at 20:40 local time on Monday, reports Xinhua, quoting the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

There were 46 passengers on the bus when the accident occurred in Qorveh county at 20:40 local time, Hossein Jafari, head of the emergency medical services of Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences, was quoted as saying.

The injured have been rushed to medical centres in the province, he added.

The official news agency IRNA said that slippery roads and over-speeding might be factors behind the accident.

